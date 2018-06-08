PHIILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia man has been charged with stealing more than $180,000 from an 82-year-old woman in Delaware County.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Lloyd Griscom stole a total of $181,158.65 from the victim’s IRA and Charles Schwab accounts. He allegedly used the money to pay for personal expenses, including vacations and, gifts and jewelry for his girlfriend.

Detectives say Griscom met the victim one and a half years ago in Philadelphia and would meet for lunch on occasion. The victim told police she had recently agreed to allow him to move into her apartment when he offered to help provide care for her.

During that period, investigators say Griscom depleted the victim’s accounts without her permission.

Griscom was charged with several felony theft charges, including theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and false impression, and forgery.

He remains behind bars after failing to post bail.