Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A Garnet Valley School District traffic guard was critically wounded after being struck by a bus in Glen Mills on Friday afternoon.

The school district says the guard was struck by a bus during Garnet Valley Elementary School’s dismissal around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say the 60-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.