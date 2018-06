Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia firefighters have contained flames at a residential building in Port Richmond.

Chopper 3 was over East Lehigh Avenue and Almond Street, where the fire broke out in a three-story building just before 7 a.m. Friday.

The fire department reports they used ladders to rescue several people from the upper floors.

A 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man have been rushed to hospitals.

No word on what caused the fire.