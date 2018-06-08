Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Two men accused of running a burglary ring that netted $1 million in stolen goods are behind bars. The suspects targeted homes in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties for nearly a year.

Investigators say they were trailing 50-year-old Anthony McDaniels, of Philadelphia, and 57-year-old Leroy Boose, of Willingboro, New Jersey, and finally caught them red-handed – wearing gloves on their hands and carrying a crow bar. Now, authorities want to return the stolen items to the dozens of families it belongs to.

Authorities in Montgomery and Delaware Counties confiscated all this, plus more, from two alleged thieves. Now they want to try to find who this stuff belongs to @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/H8Kgn3ejmJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 8, 2018

“These burglaries typically happened at night between dusk and midnight. Several houses would be in close proximity and they were typically burglarized on the same night,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Some of the stolen items include antique vases, expensive jewelry, several guitars and even a 5-foot sculpture of a woman standing on top of diving dolphins.

“Burglaries are looked at as violent crimes,” said Steele.

Some of the items include guns, ammo and jewelry that were taken during some 50 thefts pic.twitter.com/Dcqo0W1p5M — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 8, 2018

Steele says the items were stolen from 50 homes. Most of the thefts happened in Cheltenham, Abington, Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia between April 2017 and February 2018.

“We want to hold these people accountable for what they’ve done,” said Steele.

McDaniels and Boose were arraigned Friday and are now behind bars, each with a more than $2 million cash bail. They face felony theft charges.

“Their arrests were the result of corroboration of many law enforcement,” said Steele.

Authorities really want to find who the items belong to. This website allows victims to search for their belongings.