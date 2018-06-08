Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Lovers of food and adventure are remembering Anthony Bourdain but the celebrity chef’s death on Friday is part of a troubling trend of suicides in the United States.

Suicide rates increased by 25 percent across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016, according to research published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30 percent, the government report finds.

More than half of those who died by suicide had not been diagnosed with a mental health condition, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC.

“These findings are disturbing. Suicide is one of the top 10 causes of death in the US right now, and it’s one of three causes that is actually increasing recently, so we do consider it a public health problem — and something that is all around us,” Schuchat said. The other two top 10 causes of death that are on the rise are Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdoses, she noted.

In 2016 alone, about 45,000 lives were lost to suicide.

“Our data show that the problem is getting worse,” Schuchat said.

On Tuesday, acclaimed fashion designer Kate Spade was found hanged in her New York apartment.

In Pennsylvania, the suicide rate has jumped more than 34 percent.

The national attention following the suicides of Bourdain and Spade has meant an increase in calls to suicide hotlines like the one here in Philadelphia, which is staffed 24/7 by experts who can help you out in any crisis.

“We have people calling and saying, ‘Hey, what’s this about? I just want to see how this goes,” said counselor Serge Levin.

He added if you decide to call, there will always be someone on the other end willing to help.

“We want to be there for your pain,” Levin said.

If you or someone you love needs help, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “talk” to 741741.

