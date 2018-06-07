Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This past weekend was damp and dreary across much of the area and then it cleared out nicely for the work week.

It looks like the upcoming weekend is once more going to be the damp part of the forecast as we wait for a front to drop into the region and then like the end of May, stall out to our south, allowing for rainy weather and thunderstorms to hang across the region for both Saturday and at least parts of Sunday.

As of right now the wetter of the two days is likely to be Saturday with the front working through the area basically all day long. This will allow for a warm and muggy afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, it will also allow for showers or a thunderstorm to develop throughout the day as well.

While it is not likely that we will see a complete washout of an afternoon on Saturday, make sure if you are planning on heading outside you are keeping an eye to the sky and keeping an umbrella handy.

Sunday will be slightly better as the front will stall to the south, but should be just far enough south that the best chance for a shower will be in the morning. Then we should actually look for a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and a generally quiet and dry afternoon to wrap the weekend up.

A good side effect of the front pushing all the way through the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning is that we should be cooler and less humid for Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon are likely to remain in the seasonable range of the upper 70s to around 80, but as stated the humidity will be much lower making it feel a lot more comfortable outside.

FORECAST:

TODAY — Mix Of Sun and Clouds, Staying Slightly Below Normal. High 76

TONIGHT — Partly Cloudy Skies. Low 61

TOMORROW — Partly Cloudy, Warmer and More Humid. High 83

SATURDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Rounds Of Showers, Embedded Thunderstorms Possible. High 84

SUNDAY — Morning Shower Possible, Slowly Clearing In The Afternoon. High 79

MONDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Showers South Of Philly. High 78

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Partly Cloudy and Comfortable. High 66

TONIGHT — Partly Cloudy Skies and Seasonable Lows. Low 61

TOMORROW — Sun and Clouds In The Afternoon, Thunderstorm Possible Overnight. High 71

OCEAN TEMP: 64°

POCONOS:

TODAY — Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Sprinkles. High 70

TONIGHT — Partly Cloudy. Low 53

TOMORROW — Sun and Clouds and Warm. High 76