PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified two parents who are facing charges in connection with an apparent assault at a Philadelphia elementary school.

It happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at the Robert Pollock Elementary School located in the 2800 block of Welsh Road.

Police tell CBS3 that two parents were trying to remove their child from the school while an end of the year celebration was taking place, but they didn’t follow the proper sign out procedure.

That’s when authorities say a confrontation turned physical.

Police say the child’s parent, Nicole Myers, 37, punched the vice principal of the school multiple times during the altercation.

Louis Kennedy, 40, also a parent, also allegedly punched the principal in the back of the head several times when he tried to stop the fight.

The principal and vice principal suffered minor bumps, bruises and scratches.

Myers is being charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, simple assault and other related charges.

Police say Kennedy is still wanted in connection with this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.