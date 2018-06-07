Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed inside a Wawa in Center City.

It happened at the Wawa store at 201 Broad Street early Thursday morning.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital but there is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.