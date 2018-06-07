Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly accident in the Olney section of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 3:15 p.m., a 59-year-old woman driving a black Chrysler 300 struck and killed a 27-year-old man driving a Suzuki motorcycle while she was making a U-turn on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Olney accident

Philadelphia police investigating deadly accident in Olney section of city. (credit: CBS3)

Medical personnel transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

