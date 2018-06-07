Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bumper to bumper is a way of life.

“It’s terrible,” said one driver. “You get on it, it’s always backed up.”

So many problems on 76.

“Yes it’s a nice road, rugged, but,” Driver Vernon Richardson figured.

The interstate hundreds of thousands use, is outdated.

“Oh I don’t take it no more, because it’s so jammed up,” a man named Rocky tells CBS3.

An improvement plan to address the congestion is taking off.

State leaders announced Thursday, a formal plan to eventually use the shoulders of the interstate in Montgomery County, between Route 1 and King of Prussia.

They call it flex lane construction.

“Using shoulders is great, motorcycles, cops do it all the time,” Lance Sugarman said. “It’s a great idea to widen it somehow.”

Some traffic signal additions and speed limit signage will begin within the next few months.

But shoulders won’t be in play for another five years.

