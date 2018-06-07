Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON (CBS/AP) — The New Jersey Legislature has given final approval to a bill legalizing sports betting.

The state Senate approved the bill Thursday afternoon shortly after the Assembly approved it.

“New Jersey has led the way on sports betting and we will now capitalize on our decisive Supreme Court victory by putting in place a vibrant sports gaming industry,” said state Senate President Steve Sweeney. “We can now seize the opportunity with a new sector of gaming that will help create jobs, generate economic growth and be an important boost to the casino industry and horse racing.”

It now goes to the desk of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who hasn’t said when he’ll sign it.

Murphy’s office says the bill will get a careful review, but won’t estimate when the governor will act on it.

Monmouth Park racetrack has been particularly vocal about its desire to start taking bets on Friday.

