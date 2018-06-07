Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A pig in New Jersey is back home after getting picked up by police over Memorial Day weekend.

Neptune Township police say an officer responded to a report of a pig running loose in the area of Routes 33 and 35.

“Upon arrival, he found ‘Pork Roll’ running hog-wild, most likely looking for an evening coffee and donut from Dunkin Donuts. He managed to catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot,” police said in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post.

Monmouth County SPCA took “Pork Roll” for safekeeping before the animal was later retrieved by his owner.