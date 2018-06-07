Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident in West Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The crash happened in the 4600 Girard Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say the man was riding a black Hyundai CVR 600 motorcycle with a group of riders when he lost control and crashed into a tree, after hitting another biker while changing lanes.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m.