PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced it secured a conviction in a serious human trafficking case.

Prosecutors say Chaz Jordan tricked a 15-year-old girl into becoming a sex worker and then profited from her exploitation. The investigation found that Jordan had also trafficked other young women in Philadelphia.

Jordan was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, trafficking of minors, involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint, statutory sexual assault, and other related charges.

Jordan pleaded no contest to 12 human trafficking related charges.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 99 years in prison.