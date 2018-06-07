Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Esterly will face a formal arraignment in court on Thursday after he was accused of running off to Mexico with his teenage daughter’s best friend.

Forty-six-year-old Esterly was arrested in March, about two weeks after he and 16-year-old Amy Yu disappeared from Allentown.

Esterly and Yu were found in Mexico.

Police believe the teenager went willingly.

Esterly’s wife has since filed for divorce and Yu’s mother could take legal action.