PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Esterly will face a formal arraignment in court on Thursday after he was accused of running off to Mexico with his teenage daughter’s best friend.

Forty-six-year-old Esterly was arrested in March, about two weeks after he and 16-year-old Amy Yu disappeared from Allentown.

16-year-old Amy Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly

Credit: Allentown Police

Esterly and Yu were found in Mexico.

Police believe the teenager went willingly.

Esterly’s wife has since filed for divorce and Yu’s mother could take legal action.

