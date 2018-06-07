CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: John Travolta of "Gotti" attend the red carpet screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The biopic of infamous mob king John Gotti is being brought to the big screen with John Travolta taking on the role of the man who came to be known as “The Teflon Don.”

“The family has been interested in my playing John Sr. and I was flattered to say the least,” Travolta said.

Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, who also stars in the movie as Gotti’s wife Victoria, spent time and dined at the real life Victoria’s home.

The movie chronicles the rise and fall of John Gotti as the head of the Gambino crime family. It’s based on the book by John Gotti Jr., who sat on the sidelines throughout the filming of the movie.

“Junior was on the set every day quality checking our moves, our dialogues, dates, everything to be accurate,” Travolta said.

Real life headlines and news reports pepper the film, adding to it’s authenticity.

“It’s all historically correct, meaning there’s no dialogue in the movie, there’s no scene in the movie that didn’t happen.”

“Gotti” focuses on the relationship between father and son with Gotti’s son reaching a plea deal to leave the crime syndicate.

“I spent a whole day with Junior, going through the neighborhoods of Gotti’s full day, from the barbershop to the meetings.”

Travolta disappears into the character as Gotti brings to life the man behind the mob.