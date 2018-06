Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer in Washington Township caused traffic issues early Thursday morning.

It happened on northbound Route 42 at Black Horse Pike, around 5:40 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was blocking all the northbound lanes and one southbound lane. There was also a downed traffic light blocking one southbound lane.

The northbound lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

No word if anyone was injured.