Watch Live
  • KYW News 4:30-7am
    04:00 AM - 07:00 AM
By Trang Do
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Fire destroyed one home and damaged three others in Chester, Delaware County Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Remington St., just after 12:30 a.m.

Fire Ravages 4 Homes In Delaware County

The fire started in one of the homes on Remington, which is part of a quadplex. The four houses share a back firewall that prevented more significant damage to the homes on the White St. side.

The fire rose to three-alarms and brought 75 firefighters on scene.

Fire Ravages 4 Homes In Delaware County

In all, six adults and six children are displaced. Everyone got out of the homes safely.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch