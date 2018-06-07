Fire Ravages 4 Homes In Delaware County

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Fire destroyed one home and damaged three others in Chester, Delaware County Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Remington St., just after 12:30 a.m.

The fire started in one of the homes on Remington, which is part of a quadplex. The four houses share a back firewall that prevented more significant damage to the homes on the White St. side.

The fire rose to three-alarms and brought 75 firefighters on scene.

In all, six adults and six children are displaced. Everyone got out of the homes safely.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO of a home engulfed in flames on the 1100 blk of Remington St in #Chester as firefighters worked to extinguish it. It’s 1 of 4 in a quadplex affected by the fire. 6 adults & 6 children got out of the homes safely. Cause under investigation @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/duFMhBcYZB — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 7, 2018

No word on the cause of the fire.