Fire Ravages 4 Homes In Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Fire destroyed one home and damaged three others in Chester, Delaware County Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Remington St., just after 12:30 a.m.
The fire started in one of the homes on Remington, which is part of a quadplex. The four houses share a back firewall that prevented more significant damage to the homes on the White St. side.
The fire rose to three-alarms and brought 75 firefighters on scene.
In all, six adults and six children are displaced. Everyone got out of the homes safely.
No word on the cause of the fire.
