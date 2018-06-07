Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey State Police

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse at the scene of an accident.

It happened on May 4 around 3 p.m. on Route 55 in Deptford Township.

Police say the victim was out of her vehicle on Route 55 when the suspect allegedly went into the car and stole her purse.

Surveillance video captured the alleged suspect using the victim’s credit card at a Rite Aid in Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-933-0662 or 856-931-5778.

