PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Country Time has introduced “Legal-Ade” to support and protect lemonade stands around the country.

Nationwide, stories of kids getting fined or being forced to have permits for lemonade stands have become more frequent.

To combat that, Country Time’s Legal-Ade has assembled an elite team to straighten out lemonade stand-related permits and fines.

The Legal-Ade team will help anybody that had a lemonade stand incur a fine during 2017 or 2018.

Also, if you bought a permit during 2018, the Legal-Ade team will also help to work out a solution.

Kids across the country are getting busted for operating lemonade stands without a permit. We're taking the lead to #SaveLemonadeStands by paying for kids' fines + permits this year. For every RT this gets we’ll donate $1 (up to $500,000) to help kids next year + beyond. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 7, 2018

According to their website, they say they will cover your fines or permit fees up to $300.

To apply, simply upload the image of your child’s permit or fine along with your child’s description of what your lemonade stand means to them.