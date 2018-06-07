PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mother is outraged after she says her son was left on the school bus twice in nine days.

“I’m hurt and devastated,” said April Silver, who is demanding answers, along with her husband Kayzar, as to why her seven-year-old son, Atif, was left on a school bus multiple times.

“The first incident I was angry and furious. Now I’m just hurt like how could you do it twice? How dare you?” said Silver.

Atif gets picked up every day in front of his West Philadelphia home and goes to school at the Quba Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Last week, he was more than two hours late getting home. His parents tracked him down to the bus lot—he was asleep in the back.

“All children go to sleep as soon as you put them in a moving vehicle,” Silver said.

The driver from last week’s incident was fired according to an official with the bus company All City Transportation.

“You should have been on your Ps and Qs. He should have been a target child. Listen you make sure he gets off!” said Ati’s father, Kayzar Sanders.

All City is a vendor under the supervision of School District of Philadelphia. An official released the following statement about Atif’s situation:

“We have procedures in place that all bus drivers should follow in order to ensure that students safely arrive at the correct stop. Falling short of those standards is unacceptable. We have been in communication with All City Transportation and are working with them and the Philadelphia police department as this matter is investigated,” the statement read.

This was Atif’s last day at school until next year and his parents will spend the summer coming up with a plan to make sure little Atif is safe.

“Now you break his trust again. You break my trust. You break his trust,” said Silver.

Detectives have questioned the driver of the bus. A spokesman from All City bus company says the company is cooperating with authorities.