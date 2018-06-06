Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Brotherly Love is showing some love to West Philly native Will Smith.

A brand new mural of the superstar gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “Big Willie Style!”

London-born artist Richard Wilson is the creative force behind the 65-foot artwork.

He painted it on the side of a building on 45th and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia over the course of 12 days.

The mural sits right across from Global Leadership Academy Charter School.

School officials say they’re working with Smith’s represenatives to have him see it in person later this summer.