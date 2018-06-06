Watch Live
  • WPSG News at 10 PM
    10:00 PM - 10:35 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A confrontation turned physical between a father and school administrators during an end of the year celebration in Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Robert Pollock Elementary School located in the 2800 block of Welsh Road.

Police tell CBS3 that two parents were trying to remove their child while an end of the year celebration was taking place, but they didn’t follow the proper sign out procedure.

Authorities say a confrontation with the vice principal turned physical when the principal tried to intervene and was subsequently struck by the child’s father.

The principal and vice principal suffered minor bumps, bruises and scratches.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch