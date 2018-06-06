Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A confrontation turned physical between a father and school administrators during an end of the year celebration in Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Robert Pollock Elementary School located in the 2800 block of Welsh Road.

Police tell CBS3 that two parents were trying to remove their child while an end of the year celebration was taking place, but they didn’t follow the proper sign out procedure.

Authorities say a confrontation with the vice principal turned physical when the principal tried to intervene and was subsequently struck by the child’s father.

The principal and vice principal suffered minor bumps, bruises and scratches.

No arrests have been made at this time.