KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey trooper made the traffic stop of a lifetime last Friday when he pulled over the retired police officer who delivered him nearly three decades ago.

Trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly for what was a minor traffic violation. What some would deem as a routine traffic stop, things quickly escalated when Bailly mentioned he was a retired Piscataway police officer.

Piscataway happens to be the same town where Patterson hails from and he shared that detail with Bailly, who then asked Patterson where he lived in the town.

The trooper replied that he was raised on Poe Place, a street that Bailly said he remembers because he delivered a baby boy there on Oct. 5, 1991, some 27 years ago when he was a rookie officer. The child’s name was Michael.

Trooper Patterson extended his hand and said, “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me.”

Patterson’s mother was shopping when she went into labor. She was able to make it back to her home where her husband rushed to her aid and carried her inside the house.

With help from a doctor on the telephone, Bailly was able to deliver the trooper-to-be.

Patterson and his mother recently visited Bailly and his wife to complete a reunion almost three decades in the making.