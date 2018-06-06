Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HULMEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County funeral home owner admitted to stealing nearly $300,000 from his clients and collecting more than $100,000 in Social Security disability benefits even though he was able to work.

David Wayne Faust, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to forging death certificates, forging signatures of physicians, and stealing $296,853 from 54 Faust Funeral Home clients who are over the age of 60, as well as other crimes.

“The amount of money he has stolen is significant. The sentence he is facing is significant,” Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Diane Gibbons said.

Faust, 53, is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.