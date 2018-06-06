Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The woman at the center of a controversial arrest in Wildwood spoke out on CBS This Morning, Wednesday.

Emily Weinman, 20, is facing assault charges after a run-in with authorities at the beach on Memorial Day weekend. Cell phone video and bodycam footage shows the moment Weinman was arrested after refusing to show an officer her ID. Video shows an officer punching her in the head while trying to arrest her, while a second cop is seen reaching for handcuffs and grabbing her legs to keep her down.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

On Tuesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office said a preliminary investigation determined the arresting officers’ actions “did not meet the evidentiary standards to warrant criminal charges.”

That’s something Weinman says she is not happy about.

“They think that because they are cops they can get away with it, and that’s not the case. That is not right at all,” said Weinman.

Weinman says she does not think she owes the officers an apology.

CBS This Morning reached out to Wildwood’s police chief and mayor but did not receive calls back.