Ryan Mayer

The U.S. Soccer federation has been undergoing some structural changes since the men’s national team came up short of qualifying for this year’s World Cup. One of those changes was the creation of a General Manager position to oversee the hiring of the coach for the team. According to a new report, Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart is the man that has been tabbed for the job.

According to beIn Sports/Goal, Stewart has been hired for the role and the announcement is expected to come later in the day today. In his new role, Stewart will take over as the point person in the organization’s search for the next head coach of the team.

Stewart made 101 appearances for the Stars and Stripes as a player and was selected to the World Cup squads in 1994, 1998 and 2002, playing in every match. After his playing career, he made his way back to his home country of the Netherlands to be the technical director for VVV Venlo before moving on to similar positions with NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar. He joined the Union as the team’s sporting director in 2015.