President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. (credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for drug offenses.

Johnson’s cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.

Johnson has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders.

She is expected to be released from prison soon.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.