BREAKING: Federal Judge Sides With Philadelphia In Sanctuary City Lawsuit Against Trump Administration
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian West, Local TV
President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. (credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for drug offenses.

Johnson’s cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.

Johnson has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders.

She is expected to be released from prison soon.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch