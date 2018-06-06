Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill unveiled an event scheduled for Sunday that’s vowing to show brides everything they have as it will make wedding planning easy and stress free.

“We just want them to enjoy and get pampered for the day,” said Kathie Meadows, Chestnut Hill Director of Business Development.

With over 20 businesses participating, all brides have to do is purchase a ticket and hop on the trolley at Chataeu Sugarloaf.

Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Stealing Over $160, Chicken Wrap From Wawa At Gunpoint

“Our brides will arrive and get a mini reception, from there, a complimentary lunch from five restaurants we’re featuring,” said Kathie Meadows.

Brides will then sit for sessions in hair and makeup, then get the chance to stand in dresses they’ve only been dreaming of from Arielle Bridal.

“We are going to bring probably 10-20 of the coolest, hippest dresses,” said an Arielle Bridal representative.

The Philadelphia Bridal Company is doing a 2019 Pronovias trunk show. Allowing brides to try on dresses before anyone else.

There will also be cake from Brednebecka and Night Kitchen bakery.

To buy tickets, click here.