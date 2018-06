Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here is some bizarre video from Ohio.

This white SUV drives up a highway on-ramp backwards and when it reaches an intersection, the driver doesn’t turn around.

The SUV continues on backwards.

Pro tip, if your vehicle isn't running properly, pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident. pic.twitter.com/Fm85Kx0UVT — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 5, 2018

Authorities speculate the driver was dealing with some transmission issues or got stuck in reverse.

No accidents or injuries were reported.