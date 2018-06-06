Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A woman from Cherry Hill and her son are accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Donald Trump Commutes Term Of Alice Marie Johnson After Kardashian West Pleaded Her Case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Candace Gottlieb, 59, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Her son, 27-year-old Tyler Gottlieb, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Candace Gottlieb and her son were arrested and charged following a federal investigation into a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to court documents.

In March, federal agents confiscated $67,760 from Tyler Gottlieb in California as he was about to board a flight bound to Philadelphia.

The FBI then seized 802 counterfeit prescription pills allegedly from the mother and son in the months following.

Federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tyler and Candace Gottlieb’s New Jersey home on June 1, where they say they confiscated about 6,600 additional counterfeit prescription pills they suspect contained fentanyl and heroin, as well as cocaine and marijuana packages, according to court documents. Officials also say they found two handguns and about $2,000 in cash.

Funeral Home Owner Admits To Stealing Almost $300,000 From Clients

On June 2, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence reportedly connected with Tyler Gottlieb, where they seized an additional six firearms, which included an AK-47 assault rifle, a shotgun, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity ammunition magazines and two handguns, according to court documents. Officials also say marijuana and packaging materials were found.

These charges have a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.