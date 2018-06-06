Bruce Springsteen performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned “The Boss” will be among the headliners at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Producers of the show say Springsteen will perform in addition to receiving a Tony for his ongoing show, “Springsteen on Broadway.”

Chestnut Hill To Host Bridal Showcase On Sunday

Also of note, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera will receive Lifetime Achievement awards.