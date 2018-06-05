New Jersey Primary: Races To Watch Tuesday | Election Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman wanted in a double shooting of a pregnant woman and the woman’s father has surrendered to police.

yasmine wilkerson mugshot Woman Wanted In Shooting Of Pregnant Woman, Father Turns Herself In To Police

On Tuesday morning, Yasmine Wilkerson turned herself in at the 18th Police District. Wilkerson is accused of shooting a 23-year-old woman and her 74-year-old father on May 20.

Credit: CBS3

Police say 74-year-old Frederick Waring was critically wounded when he jumped in front of his 23-year-old pregnant daughter in front of their home on the 5800 block of Hadfield Street just hours after she got married. Waring was shot 10 times.

Police say the daughter posted a photo of her wedding on social media and her husband’s ex-wife saw it. Police say Wilkerson confronted the pregnant woman with two other men.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Both victims survived.

