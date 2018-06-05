Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one woman in critical condition.

The shooting incident happened in 15th and Clearfield Streets around 2:10 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot once to the chest and is currently in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in his left foot and he is listed in stable condition, while a 28-year-old man is also stable after suffering a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Police say all the victims were transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

There have been no reported arrests or weapons recovered, according to police.