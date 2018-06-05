New Jersey Primary: Races To Watch Tuesday | Election Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say five people were injured after two SEPTA regional rail trains were involved in a minor collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near 9th and West Berks Streets in North Philadelphia around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say a train was headed south from Temple University to Newark, Delaware, carrying five passengers as the second train was headed south from West Trenton to Center City, carrying three passengers, when they minor collision happened. Five people were transported to Temple University Hospital.

“Trains traveling through Temple University may experience delays due to a disable train blocking the rails,” SEPTA tweeted.

There is no word yet on what caused the trains to make contact.

