AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A woman in Ambler is facing murder charges after police say she confessed to fatally stabbing her grandmother and striking her with a pan and baseball bat.

Investigators say 30-year-old Nicole Cadwalader walked into the Ambler Borough Police on Monday around 6 a.m. and told officers she had killed her grandmother, 68-year-old Sharon Burke.

Cadwalader told officers she stabbed Burke in the neck using a kitchen knife and then struck her with a pan and baseball bat. She then went to a friend’s house before going to the police station.

Burke’s body was found on the bedroom floor of a home the two women shared in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

Cadwalader remains behind bars.