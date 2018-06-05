Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The unveiling of the June 5th Memorial Park turned the site of what was once horror, rubble and pain into beauty and remembrance.

“Five years ago here on this site, things went terribly wrong,” said Nancy Winkler, who lost her daughter in the collapse.

Half a decade ago, a building under demolition fell onto a Salvation Army store. Six people were taken from their families that day.

“It’s hard to put into words, she meant so much to us,” said Charles Harmon. His 75-year-old sister Juanita was one of those killed.

“Every time I come down we’ll remember that she was here. You know, she did live,” he said.

The memorial located on 22nd Street in Philadelphia has six windows, one for each person killed June 5. At the top in the center panel sits a seventh window, enshrines: “For those we remember.”

“That seventh window is for all of us. It acknowledges that loss and trauma affects many many people,” Winkler said. “And hopefully, a place where people will be inspired to do better.”