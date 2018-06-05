Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia put on a special performance on Tuesday.
The cast of “Ivy and Bean” performed a sensory-friendly version of the show for more than 800 guests, many of whom are children on the Autism spectrum.
At a sensory-friendly performance, adjustments are made to create a relaxed experience, including a reduction of startling sound and lighting effects.