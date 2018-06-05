Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A threat has caused two Montgomery County schools to be dismissed early on Tuesday.

Cheltenham High School and Cedarbrook Central Middle School were initially evacuated due to a threat.

Cheltenham High School and Cedarbrook Central have been evacuated after Administration learned of a bomb threat from the Cheltenham Police Department. Students have gathered at a designated rally point. We will follow up with more details as they become available. — Cheltenham SD (@CheltenhamSD) June 5, 2018

The administration says the police department made them aware of the threat just before 11 a.m.

The district has dismissed school for the day following the threat.

Due to today’s bomb threat and ongoing investigation by Cheltenham Police, the District has dismissed CHS and CBK Central. Students who drive are being dismissed. Bussed students will be dropped at their designated stops. Walkers will be dismissed following the bus departure. — Cheltenham SD (@CheltenhamSD) June 5, 2018

Officers remain at the school investigating the legitimacy of the threat.

