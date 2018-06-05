Comments
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A threat has caused two Montgomery County schools to be dismissed early on Tuesday.
Cheltenham High School and Cedarbrook Central Middle School were initially evacuated due to a threat.
The administration says the police department made them aware of the threat just before 11 a.m.
The district has dismissed school for the day following the threat.
Officers remain at the school investigating the legitimacy of the threat.
