LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Our own Jessica Dean was guest co-host of CBS’ “The Talk” on Tuesday.

Topics ranged from celebrities behaving badly to the elimination of the swimsuit competition from the Miss America Pageant.

“You start to think about the messages that we internalize as women when you’re really little. You know what I’m talking about?” said Dean. “You have to say at a certain point little kids watching are taking all of this in, so it’s a step in the right direction.”

A painfully honest obituary also had the ladies responding.

“Kathleen passed away last Thursday and quote ‘will now face judgement. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her,’” said Julie Chen.

Dean responded, “You know when you get real worked up about something and you’re like, ‘I’m just gonna send this email, I’m just gonna do it or I’m gonna send this text.’ Always a mistake.”

Another member of the CBS3 family got a mention on the show as a portion of Stephanie Stahl’s Healthwatch story about cell phone addiction aired and it’s something Dean said she’s trying to overcome.

“When I get in the elevator, you know, you’re immediately like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to stand here for 10 seconds and not do anything. I need to look at my phone.’ And so I just started as an exercise I will not pick it up,” said Dean.

Pop singer Meghan Trainor also got some time at the table today.

After the show, Dean was able to talk to co-host and Philly native, Eve, and she had a special Philadelphia Eagles-themed gift for her.