Ryan Mayer

One of the benefits for athletes playing in major metropolitan areas is the existence of mass transit to get them to the games if they don’t feel like making the drive to the arena. Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie decided to take advantage of D.C.’s public transportation to get to Monday night’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but he hit a little snag on the way there: he was short 35 cents.

@russianmachine Oshie was on the Metro again (Gallery Place). Was short on his farecard. Didn't have 35 cents. O

Happily, the Metro staff let him through. #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dMrQiEQXYI — Countingdown (@CDLori) June 4, 2018

.@TJOshie77 didn’t have enough money on his Metro Card, so he stopped to refill. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/hxFeW7L74n — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2018

The Metro employees recognized Oshie of course and allowed him to go through despite being short on the fare. Fans grabbed plenty of photos with Oshie and teammate Matt Niskanen on the ride to the arena.

If there is a better running bit than TJ Oshie and Matt Niskanen metroing to the home Stanley Cup games I don't know what it is. My friend Page commuted with them today. pic.twitter.com/gcBaYy7F4O — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 4, 2018

@EITMonline a friend just posted this pic of Oshie riding the Metro to the game #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/cjDZpU0GJS — Will C (@wheelsee) June 2, 2018

It’s not the first time the pair have taken the Metro to the arena for a game. They did the same thing for Game 3 of the Cup Final trying to avoid the various delays and road closures surrounding the arena. According to The Washington Post, Saturday’s game was the first time Oshie had made the trip on the Metro and he found it to be a pretty easy experience.

“It was actually very easy for us to get down there,” Oshie said of Saturday’s trip. “The fans seemed very excited but were also very respectful. They kind of just wished us luck along the way. The closer we got, the more fans got on, and it was cool. It was cool to see.”

The Capitals have won both games that Oshie and Niskanen have taken the train to get to so, if there is a Game 6 back in Washington, fans may catch another glimpse of the pair pre-game. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Thursday night in Las Vegas.