CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office says no charges will be pressed against Wildwood police officers involved in a violent arrest on a beach. An officer was caught on camera punching a woman in the head on the beach while trying to subdue her over the Memorial Day weekend.

An investigation was initiated following the incident on a beach near East Schellinger Avenue on May 26. The incident, caught on cell phone video and police body cam, shows the officer punching 20-year-old Emily Weinman in the head while trying to arrest her, while a second cop is seen reaching for handcuffs and grabbing her legs to keep her down.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s office said Tuesday a preliminary investigation determined the arresting officers’ actions “did not meet the evidentiary standards to warrant criminal charges.”

The prosecutor’s office says the preliminary investigation consisted of reviewing body cam footage from the arresting officer, review of video taken by a beachgoer, body cam footage of the officer transporting Weinman, police vehicle video, internal affairs interviews of several independent witnesses, and the written arrest reports and summons and complaints.

“As County Prosecutor, I recognize that the video footage has raised a lot of questions regarding the officers’ actions. A decision such as this is not based on emotion; it is based upon applying the proper laws, policies and directives that govern law enforcement. Members of the public should understand that no matter what your opinion is regarding the subject event, it is not based on a full review of the evidence. Ms. Weinman and her attorney are entitled to due process and they have not yet received the information that they will be entitledto as part of the legal process,” said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland in a statement.

The arresting officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the full investigation.