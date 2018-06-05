Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman in Texas is thanking an Amazon delivery driver for his loyalty!
The worker took an unusual and unspoken request to heart, in a moment that was caught on camera.
Vanessa O’Shea bought a doormat that reads: “Please hide packages from husband.”
So, that’s exactly what this Amazon employee did.
The O’Shea’s saw his attempt to hide a package from their security camera.
They say they had a good laugh over the effort.
The video now has more than 8 million views on Facebook.