Tredyffrin Township Police Department save ducklings stuck in a storm drain. (credit: Tredyffrin Township Police Department)

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa.  (CBS) — Police in Chester County came to the rescue for some webbed-foot residents that had fallen into a storm drain.

According to a Facebook post by the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, officers aided some ducklings stuck in a helpless situation near the Devon Square Shopping Center.

“Responding to the Devon Square Shopping Center, Ofcs. Mike Birney & Mike Cermignano were alerted to 2 ducklings who’d gotten away from their Mother and accidentally fowl-len into the drain. Aided by a few AWESOME Citizens who helped gather the rest of the gaggle, the Ofcs. worked together like birds of a feather to being the siblings up to dry land,” the Facebook post reads.

It continues, “In nest to no time the bunch was once again on their way, last seen waddling into the sunset – and guided toward a much safer nearby pond! GREAT teamwork by our Officers & Citizens!”

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

