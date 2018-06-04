Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County came to the rescue for some webbed-foot residents that had fallen into a storm drain.

Report: Philadelphia’s Cathedral Village Failed In Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s Death

According to a Facebook post by the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, officers aided some ducklings stuck in a helpless situation near the Devon Square Shopping Center.

“Responding to the Devon Square Shopping Center, Ofcs. Mike Birney & Mike Cermignano were alerted to 2 ducklings who’d gotten away from their Mother and accidentally fowl-len into the drain. Aided by a few AWESOME Citizens who helped gather the rest of the gaggle, the Ofcs. worked together like birds of a feather to being the siblings up to dry land,” the Facebook post reads.

It continues, “In nest to no time the bunch was once again on their way, last seen waddling into the sunset – and guided toward a much safer nearby pond! GREAT teamwork by our Officers & Citizens!”

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj To Perform At ‘Made In America’

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.