Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A Port Wilmington Tank Wash employee has been hospitalized after being stuck in a chemical tank on Monday.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Lambson Lane in New Castle around 5:45 p.m.

New Castle authorities say the injured employee is currently in the care of medical personnel.

There is no word on how the employee became stuck in the tank.