UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — An Upper Darby High School student was stabbed on Monday morning.

Police say the student was stabbed in the back. There is no word yet on the student’s condition.

It is not known if the student was stabbed inside or outside the school.

Police are investigating the incident.

There is no word if anyone is in custody.

