PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men wanted in an armed robbery in Northern Liberties.

The trio is accused of robbing two other men on the 900 block of Hancock Street on Thursday.

Investigators say one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victims and forced them on the ground. The suspects then got away with wallets, cash and an iPhone.

If you recognize the men, give police a call.