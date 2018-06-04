Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are looking into what led to an 18-year-old man being shot in the face on Sunday night.

Tredyffrin Township Police Save Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Police say the shooting incident happened on Headley Street in Bristol Borough shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting and a speeding car on Pine Street as the victim was dropped off at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was then tansferred to Temple University Hospital.

Police say officers stopped a white Volkswagen with a bullet hole in the rear window and blood inside the car on Corson Street. Police say three people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Officer Dean Johnson at 215-788-7813 (ext. 2424).