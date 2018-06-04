Comments
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating the homicide of a woman after she was found dead in a residence in Ambler on Monday morning.
Ambler Borough Police say they found the woman’s body on the bedroom floor of a home in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street, around 6 a.m.
Investigators say the homicide appears to be domestic related.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call police.