AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating the homicide of a woman after she was found dead in a residence in Ambler on Monday morning.

Ambler Borough Police say they found the woman’s body on the bedroom floor of a home in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street, around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the homicide appears to be domestic related.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call police.