PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will honor Hall of Fame-bound Jim Thome with a special pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park on June 14.

Thome, a 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, will be celebrated on the 14th anniversary of his 400th career home run. The event will be held at 12:35 p.m. before the Phillies’ 1:05 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies.

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 30: Former Cleveland Indians great Jim Thome waves to the crowd after being inducted into the Indians Hall of Fame prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field on July 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The soft-spoken Thome is the only person in Major League Baseball history to hit his 300th (Cleveland), 400th (Philadelphia), 500th (Chicago White Sox) and 600th (Minnesota) home runs with different teams.

The Phillies say a surprise guest from Thome’s career will be a part of the ceremony, as Thome’s family will be there, with his daughter, Lila, performing the National Anthem.

Thome will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

In 2016, Thome was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame.

